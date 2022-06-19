St Andrew Woman Missing

St Andrew Woman Missing
June 19, 2022 – Eighteen-year-old Beyonce Grossett of Lyndhurst Road, Kingston 10 has been
missing since Sunday, June 12.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and is about 157 centimetres (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports are that Grossett was last seen at home wearing her school uniform—a white blouse and a
blue skirt. All efforts to locate her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Beyonce Grosset is asked to contact the Half
Way Tree Police at 876-926-8185, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Beyonce Grossett was available at the time of this publication.

 

