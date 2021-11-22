St. Andrew Woman Missing

November 21, 2021- Twenty-three-year-old Natalia Francis of Swain Spring Road, St. Andrew has been missing since Sunday, November 21.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that Francis was last seen at home about 4:00 p.m., wearing an orange night-gown and has not been heard from since

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Natalia Francis is being asked to contact the Red Hills Police at 876-945-8270, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.