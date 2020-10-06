St.Andrew Woman Missing

Jamaica News: Thirty-two-year-old Lotoya Prince-Wallace otherwise called ‘Tina’, of Wireless Station Road, Stony Hill, St. Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, September 30.

She is of brown complexion, stout build and is about 152 centimeters (5 feet 2 inches) tall.

Reports from the Stony Hill Police are that about 12:10 p.m., Prince-Wallace was last seen wearing a pink blouse, dark grey pants, and a pair of pink slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Lotoya Prince-Wallace is being asked to contact the Stony Hill Police at 876- 942-2223, Police 119 emergency number, or the nearest Police Station.

