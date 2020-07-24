St. Andrew Woman Missing

Eighteen-year-old Kaesia Lee of White Sea Drive, Phase 2 in Seaview Gardens, Kingston 11 has been missing since Wednesday, July 22.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall. She also has tattoos on her right arm and on the neck.

Reports from the Seaview Gardens Police are that Lee left home about 9:00 a.m. for an undisclosed location and has not been seen or heard from since. All attempts to contact her have failed.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Kaesia Lee is being asked to contact the Seaview Gardens Police at 876-901-9423, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

