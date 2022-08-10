St Andrew Woman Granted Bail, After Being Charged with Attempted Murder of Her Husband

Vanacia Johnson-Lee, the businesswoman accused of attempted murder last week, will return to court on October 4 after receiving a $400,000 bail bond.

Johnson-Lee was taken before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on August 5 after Senior Parish Judge Lori-Anne Cole-Montaque issued an order requiring the accused woman to appear in court by noon on the same day.

Tom Tavares-Finson, her attorney, filed a habeas corpus application requesting that his client be released from police custody.

Tavares-Finson questioned in his application when his client will be brought before the court to face the allegations, which were filed on August 1.

Johnson-Lee is accused of hitting her husband on Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew in 2021 with her BMW. It is also alleged that she threatened to kill him.

Johnson-Lee was offered bail with at least two sureties. She is required to surrender her travel documents as a condition of her bail. She is also required to report to the police once a week and not contact the complainant.