St Andrew Woman Found Dead in Apartment

St Andrew Woman Found Dead: The decomposing body of a female was discovered inside an apartment on Lady Musgrave Road in St Andrew on Thursday, December 1.
A concerned neighbor contacted the local authorities and the fire department after not seeing the woman since the previous Thursday.
She was said to have lived alone and mostly kept to herself.
When first responders forced their way into the flat, they discovered the woman’s decomposing body.
After processing the scene, the body was removed to the morgue.