St. Andrew Teen Missing

Eighteen-year-old Deniva Walker, student of Olympic Way, St. Andrew has been missing since Wednesday, May 18.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, about 165 centimetres (5 Feet, 5 inches) tall and has a dark spot over her mouth.

Reports from the Gordon Town Police are that Deniva was last in contact with relatives about 2:53 p.m., and has not been seen or heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Deniva Walker is being asked to contact the Gordon Town Police at 876-702-1870, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

