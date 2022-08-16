St. Andrew Police Name Person of Interest

The St. Andrew Central Police have named Syrone Ricketts as a Person of Interest.

Detectives believe Ricketts, who operated a business on Westminster Road, Kingston 10, collected a sum of money from several customers, before fleeing. Attempts to contact him have proven futile.

Ricketts is being urged to turn himself in to the Half Way Tree Police by 12:00 p.m., on Wednesday, August 17.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Ricketts is asked to contact the Half Way Tree Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-926-2551, the Police 119 number or the nearest police station.