St Andrew Police Corporal under Investigation for Allegedly Shooting His Own Son

A Police Corporal attached to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, is now the centre of an investigation, following an incident at his home in Keats Avenue, Duhaney Park, St Andrew, on Wednesday morning, April 21.

The condition of the wounded son is not yet known, but reports are that the incident allegedly occurred after the son allegedly disrespected his father’s wife.

Reports are that the police Corporal and other family members were at home when an argument developed between him and his son.

During the dispute, the son was shot and injured, allegedly by his father, who later rushed him to hospital where he was treated and admitted in stable condition.

Unconfirmed reports are also that the wife who stepped in to quell the dispute, was grazed by the policeman’s bullet.

A large detail of investigators is still at the house conducting an investigation.

