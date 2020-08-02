ST. Andrew Missing Man Rodrick Samuel

Forty-eight-year-old Rodrick Samuel of Savage Pen district, Gordon Town, St.

Andrew has been missing since Friday, July 31.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Gordon Town Police are that about 10:30 p.m., Samuel was last seen in his

community and in the Gordon Town Square wearing a blue and brown shirt, blue jeans and a pair

of white slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rodrick Samuel is being asked to contact the Gordon Town

Police at 876-702-1870, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.