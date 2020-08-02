ST. Andrew Missing Man Rodrick Samuel

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Forty-eight-year-old Rodrick Samuel of Savage Pen district, Gordon Town, St.
Andrew has been missing since Friday, July 31.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the Gordon Town Police are that about 10:30 p.m., Samuel was last seen in his
community and in the Gordon Town Square wearing a blue and brown shirt, blue jeans and a pair
of white slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rodrick Samuel is being asked to contact the Gordon Town
Police at 876-702-1870, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....