St Andrew Man Murdered in St James

The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James, have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man outside a Service Station in the parish on Thursday night.
The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin O’Conner, of a Rock Hall address in St Andrew and Cedar Hill in Somerton, St James.
Reports are that about 11:30pm, residents living in Porto Bello community alerted the police after gunshots were heard coming from the directions of the Fesco Service Station.
The lawmen drove to the scene and on arrival, O’Conner was discovered lying in a pool of blood in the vicinity of the service station with a gunshot wound to his head.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.