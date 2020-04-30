St. Andrew Man Missing

Twenty-year-old Marvin Austin of a St. Andrew address has been missing since Wednesday, April 29.

He is of dark complexion, slim, is about 5 feet 10 inches (177 centimetres) tall and has low-cut hair.

Reports from the Red Hills Police are that Austin was last seen about 5:00 p.m., and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marvin Austin is being asked to contact the Red Hills Police at 876-945-8270, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Marvin Austin was available at the time of this publication.