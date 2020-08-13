St. Andrew Man Missing

Ananda Alert Activated for Missing Teen
Forty-two-year-old Marlon Lewis, of a St. Andrew address has been missing
since Sunday, August 9.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Lewis was last seen in Greenwich Town in the parish
wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven
futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marlon Lewis is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police
at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Marlon Lewis was made available at the time of this publication.

