St. Andrew Man Missing

Forty-two-year-old Marlon Lewis, of a St. Andrew address has been missing

since Sunday, August 9.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 180 centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that Lewis was last seen in Greenwich Town in the parish

wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven

futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marlon Lewis is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police

at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Marlon Lewis was made available at the time of this publication.