St Andrew Man Missing

The Irish Town Police are seeking your help in finding 31-year-old Cavan Blake, a labourer of Happy Gate district, St. Andrew who has been missing since Friday, October 14.
He is of dark brown complexion, slim build, and is about 165 centimeters (5 feet 5 inches) tall.
Reports are that Blake was last seen in Papine Square in the parish about 8:00 p.m. At the time, he was wearing a red polo shirt, black jeans and a black hat. He was also wearing a pair of blue sneakers and was carrying a knapsack. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Cavan Blake is asked to contact the Irish Town Police at 876-944-8242, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.