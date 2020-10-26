St. Andrew Man Charged

Jamaica News: Eighteen-year-old Nicholoy Grooves of Olympic Way, Kingston 20 has been charged with Unlawful Wounding and Malicious Destruction of Property on Saturday, October 24.

Reports from the Olympic Gardens Police are that about 6:30 p.m., the complainant was at home when an altercation developed between herself and Grooves. Grooves allegedly used a stone to hit her in the face before damaging the front door of the complainant’s dwelling. The complainant was transported to hospital where she was treated and released. Grooves was subsequently arrested and charged later that day.

His court date is being finalized.

