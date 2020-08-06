St. Andrew Man Charged With Murder

Twenty-one-year-old Densford Catnott otherwise called ‘Mossah’, of Waltham
Park Road in Kingston 11 was charged with the murder of a man following an incident on
Verbena Avenue, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, July 14.

The dead man has been identified as 20-year-old Davion Grant otherwise called ‘Deh Deh’, of
Central Village in St. Catherine.

Reports are that Grant was among a group of persons at a premises when he was approached by
Catnott and two other men who opened gunfire hitting him several times. The Police were alerted
and he was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

An operation was later carried out on Friday, July 24 when Catnott was nabbed. He was
subsequently charged with Murder on Tuesday, August 04.

His court date is being finalised.

