St. Andrew Man Charged with Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Lawman attached to St. Andrew North Division have charged 25-year-old Janeico Fender of East Norbrook Heights, Kingston 8 with Larceny of Motor Vehicle, following an incident that occurred on Border Way, Woodford, St. Andrew, on Monday, May 16.

Reports are that about 4:45 p.m., Fender, along with another man went into the community and stole a man’s 2020 Zamco CG 200 motorcycle. The complainant, who was nearby in the community, allegedly saw Fender driving his motorcycle. He beckoned to Fender to stop, but he refused.

Fender was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview.

His court date will be published as soon as it is made available.

