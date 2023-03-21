St Andrew Man Charged with House Breaking in Portmore

The Portmore police in St Catherine have arrested and charged a St Andrew man with House Breaking and Larceny following an incident which occurred in Crest View Circle, Portmore, St Catherine on Saturday, March 11.
He has been identified as 21-year-old Kemar Jones of Eleven Miles, Bull Bay, St Andrew.
Reports by the Portmore police are that about 10:15am, on March 11, Jones enter a home owner’s house through a window and stole cash and valuables amounting to 57,000-American dollars.
He then made his escape through the front door of the house, but was arrested in downtown Kingston on Thursday, March 16, after he was seen and pointed out to the police by the home owner.
He was arrested and subsequently charged.