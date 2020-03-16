St. Andrew Man Charged for Breaching the Sexual Offences Act

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A St. Andrew man is yet to face the court for breaching the Sexual Offences Act.

He is 23-year-old Junior Bines, of Barbican Avenue, Kingston 8.

Bines was charged by detectives assigned to the St. Andrew Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), on Saturday, March 14.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 1, 2018, Bines had sexual intercourse with a minor in his community. A report was made to the Police and an investigation carried out.

Bines was arrested and placed before and identification parade when he was positively pointed out. He was subsequently charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Bines is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday, March 23.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....