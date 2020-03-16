St. Andrew Man Charged for Breaching the Sexual Offences Act

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): A St. Andrew man is yet to face the court for breaching the Sexual Offences Act.

He is 23-year-old Junior Bines, of Barbican Avenue, Kingston 8.

Bines was charged by detectives assigned to the St. Andrew Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), on Saturday, March 14.

Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., on Sunday, January 1, 2018, Bines had sexual intercourse with a minor in his community. A report was made to the Police and an investigation carried out.

Bines was arrested and placed before and identification parade when he was positively pointed out. He was subsequently charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Bines is scheduled to appear before the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court on Monday, March 23.