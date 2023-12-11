The Portland Police have charged 47-year-old Julian Williams of Burnt
Side Valley, St. Andrew with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of
ammunition in relation to an incident that occurred in Top Road, Port Antonio in the parish on
Saturday, December 9.
Reports are that at about 3:00 a.m., lawmen were in operation in the area when they saw Williams
at a wake, whose actions aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and during the
search, one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was
found in his possession.
He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged with the offences after he underwent a
question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.
St. Andrew Man Charged for Breaches Under the Firearms Act
The Portland Police have charged 47-year-old Julian Williams of Burnt