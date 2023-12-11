Kingston Man Charged With Several Offences

St. Andrew Man Charged for Breaches Under the Firearms Act

Leave a Comment / By / December 11, 2023

The Portland Police have charged 47-year-old Julian Williams of Burnt
Side Valley, St. Andrew with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of
ammunition in relation to an incident that occurred in Top Road, Port Antonio in the parish on
Saturday, December 9.
Reports are that at about 3:00 a.m., lawmen were in operation in the area when they saw Williams
at a wake, whose actions aroused their suspicion. He was accosted, searched and during the
search, one Browning 9mm pistol with a magazine containing one 9mm round of ammunition was
found in his possession.
He was subsequently taken into custody and was charged with the offences after he underwent a
question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d