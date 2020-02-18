St Andrew Man Charged for Assault, Gun Possession

Firearm Seizure
Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): The Bull Bay Police has arrested and charged a man for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and assault at common law.

He is twenty-five-year-old Keegan Palmer, a resident of 9 Miles, St Andrew.

It is reported from The Bull Bay Police that on Sunday February 16, at about 5:20 p.m., the complainant was standing at a bus stop on the Tamarind Tree main road in the parish, when he was approached by the accused, who pulled his firearm and made demands.

A report was immediately made and a manhunt was launched for his whereabouts. Palmer was later found, apprehended and taken into custody and later charged by the police in relation to the incident.

He is set to go before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, February 27.

