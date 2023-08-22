St Andrew Courier Shot and Injured

A male courier who is employed to an establishment along Winchester Road in St Andrew, was shot and injured by gunmen who attacked him on Monday morning, August 20.
Reports are that about 8:30am, the courier was travelling along a section of Winchester Road, when he was fired upon by armed men.
The injured courier managed to escape being shot to death, and raised an alarm.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital and the scene processed.
The police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the men behind the attack.