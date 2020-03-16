St Andrew Chinese Businessman Found Stabbed to Death in Dover, St Mary

Latest Jamaica News, St Mary (McKoy’s News): Chinese Businessman Found Stabbed – A body believed to be that of missing Chinese businessman , 62-year-old Roger Chang, was discovered with multiple stab wounds along the shoreline in Dover, St Mary , on Sunday morning, March 15.

Reports by the police are that Chang who resided at Pausey Road, in Kingston 5, was reported missing by relatives on Sunday March 15, and a search was launched for him.

Intelligence led the lawmen to Dover in St Mary, where a body fitting Chang’s description was found with multiple stab wounds. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Chang was last seen on Friday with a female, and was last heard from after he informed family members that he was travelling to Portland, to visit a waterfall.

He was last seen driving a white Suzuki Swift motor car, and alleged to have been in the company of a female whose identity is known only as Diamond D.

The female has also not been seen or heard from since, and a search is also now being launched for her.

Chang is the father of race car driver Natasha Chang.