St. Andrew Central Police Charge Man

Twenty-six-year-old Rondy Wisdom, a labourer of Kew Road, Kingston 10 was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon and Assault at Common Law in relation to an incident that occurred on Kew Road on Sunday, March 12.
Reports from the Half Way Tree Police are that about 10:20 a.m., Wisdom and a woman had an argument during which Wisdom pointed a firearm in her direction. A report was made to the Police and an investigation was launched. Wisdom was later arrested and charged after he was interviewed in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalized.