St. Andrew Central List wanted men

Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew Central Division have listed four men
as Wanted for several crimes committed across the parish.

They are:

Nicolas Williams otherwise called ‘Pooh Bear’, 20-year-old of University Cresent, Kingston 6 is
wanted for Shooting with Intent.

Rushane Douglas otherwise called ‘Rush’ of Gordan Hill district in St. Andrew and is wanted for
Murder.

Ashawny McKenzie otherwise called ‘Menks’ 27-year-old of Anderson Road, Kingston 5 and is
wanted for Murder

Calvin Simon otherwise called ‘CJ’, 19-year-old of Gordan Hill district in St. Andrew in is
wanted for Murder

The men are urged to turn themselves in to the Half-Way-Tree Police immediately members of
the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour a fugitive.

Investigators are encouraging persons to continue sharing information to aid in the
investigations by calling the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-8184, Crime Stop at 311, the
NIB Tip line at 811, the police 119 numbers or the nearest police station.

