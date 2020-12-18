SS The Showstopper is Seeking a Manager

By Alan Lewin: The name SSTHE Showstopper was a buzz in 2017, but for the past two years the little fame has disappeared especially in 2020 due to Covid. Christened Shellee McGregor from Portobello in St James, the former Mt Alvernia past student says that with a good manager she can reach far in the music business, and that is just what she is embarking on for 2021.

“With a good manager I can reach far, and my aim is to seek a manager who can invest in my career and get good reward, because I have the style and image to make it big,” said SSTHE Showstopper.

After graduating from Mt Alvernia High, Montego Bay, she pursued a course in Business Management at the Montego Bay Community College where she earned a certificate. But music was always in her blood, and she won’t stop until she makes it. Her first song in 2010 was ‘Million Dollar Baby’, a song that created a buzz for her in the dancehall and on some local radio stations. She followed up with songs such as ‘Knock Knock’, ‘Never Gonna Leave’, ‘Gold Digger’, ‘Touch Baby’ and ‘Don’t Badda’.

She appeared on stage shows in Negril at Roots Bamboo, The Boat Bar, shows at Denbigh and also at the Le Antonio’s Back To school treat in Montego Bay.

She is now seeking a manager who can contact her at 1876 461 6304 to help her with her career.

