Squash Gaining Traction With ‘Bandulu’: Listen

Dancehall artiste Squash, also known as the 6ix Boss, dropped a banging audio track on his YouTube channel on Saturday titled Bandulu. The new song has been steadily racking up views and gaining popularity.

“Bandulu”, as the name suggests, is based on the West Indian meaning of the word which is fraudulent. Squash uses this song to talk about activities that made him rich even before he entered the music industry: “Before mi buss inah di music millions mi have a save”.

Bandulu is a song that takes us into the world of the underground organized crime in Jamaica and maybe worth a listen.

He talks about having success in the lottery scamming industry with lines like “banga top scammer mek e mullah” and “From di G pick up the phone yuh know smaddy bawl // Car a drive out, food a pick up then gaw the mall”.

Squash also talks about dealings in the drug game “(them) neva put the dope fi sale, neva have a boat pon di sea a sail”.

Whether or not these lyrics represent real happenings in the 6ix boss’s life, one cannot deny Squash’s authentic delivery.

The song is produced by 2020 Game Changa records and is receiving rave reviews from the fans. They are impressed by the lyrical dimes that Squash drops throughout the 2.40-minute track. They highlight lines such as “seh dem a kick the ball and deven know the game” and line it with fire emojis.

The Beat Dem Bad artiste uses a modern style dancehall flow that seems to be in demand and he complements it by briefly switching flows to remind us of his versatility.

Listen to Squash’s “Bandulu” below.

Source: Dancehallmag