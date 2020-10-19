Squash broke? Artiste splits from Manager Heavy D

Reports have indicated that Dancehall Artiste Squash is no longer being managed by popular Artiste Manager Heavy D.

In viral screenshots and leaked voicenotes released, Heavy D is accused of owing the producer $350, 000 which was sent to him, for Squash to record a song for the Producer.

However, the song was never recorded.

Further, it was revealed that Heavy D allegedly took the money and gave it to the Artiste’s brother to pay his rent which has been allegedly owed for months.

“Squash me nuh know how him survive”, Heavy D said. “The man took everything for granted”.

The producer also took to his Instagram to accuse the Artiste Manager of theft, adding that “he can’t be trusted”.