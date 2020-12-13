Squash and the 6ixx Crew Mourn The Loss of DJ National

The Squash-led 6ixx team is in mourning following the passing of the team’s DJ, DJ National.

It’s not clear how he died, however it was revealed that DJ National who is also the CEO of Game changer records was involved in a car accident in the US recently.

A number of persons within the entertainment fraternity, took to social media to express their condolences.

Established music producer, Shabdon posted the news in a recent Instagram post, stating his disbelief about the situation and making it known that he and DJ National has been coming from far.

Apart from Squash, the Dj who represents the 6ixx crew is known for producing records for Daddy1, Big Voice and others.