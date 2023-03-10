Spray Painter Gunned Down in Kingston

The Halfway Tree police are probing the circumstances which led to the gun murder of a popular spray painter at his workplace along Bloomsbury Road in Kingston , on Thursday.
He has been identified as 42-year-old Henrick Brown, of a Allerdyce Drive in Kingston 8.
Reports are that about 11:15am, Brown and other persons were st his workplace, when a man entered the premises and brandished a handgun.
The gunman opened fire hitting Brown multiple times, before fleeing the scene on foot.
The police were summoned and upon arrival the now deceased who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.