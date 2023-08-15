Spray Man Murdered in Kingston 10

A 29-year-old spray man was shot and killed by unknown assailants, at the intersection of Little Kew Road, and Little Kew Avenue, Kingston 10, on Sunday, August 13.
The deceased has been identified as Oshane Wright, of Richmond Park, also in Kingston.
Reports by the police are that about 8:30pm, Wright was riding a bicycle along the roadway when he was ambushed and shot multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Wright was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead