Spragga Benz’ Journey Chosen album has debuted at number 10 on the US Current Reggae Albums chart.

The 11-track set was released September 28 via Red Square Production.

It follows the release of last year’s chart-topping set Chiliagon.

The Journey Chosen features collaborations with Konshens, Ky-Mani Marley, Kranium, Wayne Wonder, and Buju Banton’s son Jahazeil Myrie.

Meanwhile, Toots and the Maytals Got to Be Tough returns to the top with an additional 353 copies sold over the past week.