Spragga Benz Remembers Pop Smoke One Month After The Rapper’s Murder

One month ago today, the rapper Pop Smoke lost his life after a home invasion gone wrong. Today, modern dancehall legend Spragga Benz held him in the highest regard by remembering his death anniversary in a tweet.

It seems like he’s the only reggae — or dancehall — artist to do so.

Pop Smoke’s Murder

As of this writing, Pop Smoke’s murder has not yet been solved. The Los Angeles Police Department is still reportedly investigating the crime, but there have been no arrests as of yet.

On February 19, 2020, at approximately 4:00 a.m. PT, four men broke into the home that the rapper Pop Smoke was staying in, in the Hollywood Hills outside of Los Angeles, CA. Although police attempted to revive him, he died shortly after the shooting.

While, unfortunately, there have been many leads in the murder, the current investigation has hit more than a few roadblocks.

Some of the witnesses to the crime are unwilling to talk to the police, thanks to the whole “snitches get stitches” philosophy. Others are outright lying to the police. And still others are leading the police down the wrong path — deliberately or otherwise.

Part of the problem is that Pop Smoke was living in Los Angeles, but was originally from New York — but there’s also the problem that there seems to be no video related to the shooting. All of the leads, in essence, are turning up “dead,” and investigators are beginning to wonder if Pop Smoke’s murder will, in fact, remain unsolved, like the murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur.

Regardless of whether Pop Smoke’s murder is ever solved — and, we certainly hope that it is — it was wonderful of Spragga Benz to fondly remember a fallen soldier.

What is Spragga Benz up to these days?

Aside from paying tribute to Pop Smoke in a recent Tweet, Spragga Benz is keeping busy these days. He’s scheduled to play Sumfest, which as of this writing, is still on course to go forth, despite the threat of COVID-19, aka coronavirus.

We also recently told you that Spragga Benz had some beef with Vybz Kartel. He took the time to make clear that it was Vybz that was nearly burned by him, not the other way around. (Vybz claimed that it was he who nearly burned Spragga.) Spragga Benz also talked, extensively, about all the lyrics he’d written for Kartel in the past, and said that there was a huge difference between the dancehall of the 1990s and the dancehall of today. (Of course, there is.)

And while many people sided with Protoje when he sent out a Tweet shading Buju Banton, Spragga Benz refused to join the cattle call and, instead, praised Buju Banton for giving him some of the best exposure early on in his career. Spragga Benz also said that were it not for Buju Banton, he wouldn’t be where he is today.

Check out “King on the Throne,” featuring Rodney P., which Spragga Benz released three months ago.

