After weeks of hints, video shoot links, teasing and torment the wait is finally over. This morning Drake and Future dropped their highly anticipated new rap single , “ Life is Good “. YouTube is already talking Grammy win for the dynamic duo based on the amount of view s the promotional video for the song has already received.

Rumors of a Drake and Future collaboration album are still floating around fueled again by a recent post on Instagram of the two wearing matching chain s allegedly worth over $400,000.00 each. They did receive some backlash from fans for their blatant materialism, but then again , they’re millionaire rappers they can’t help themselves. It ain’t stunning if you got it…and Drake has definitely got it.

Cu rrently, Drake’s net worth is over $150 million making him the 5th wealthiest hip-hop artist of 2019. He also happens to be the youngest person on the list by 10 years.





According to the financial publication, Business Insider, Drake doesn’t just earn his money from music. Like most millionaire, he has multiple streams of income including a very diverse real estate portfolio, a clothing line, a record label, and a radio station, all while cheering on his favorite ballers as an ambassador for the Toronto Raptors basketball team. Forbes Magazine reported that according to his record company , Drake is the first artist to surpass 50 billion streams on all global platform. Spotify also named him the most-streamed artist of the decade and he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.