Spotify Is Now Available to More Listeners and Creators Across the Caribbeans

11 million people across 15 additional markets can now enjoy the world’s most popular audio streaming service

Spotify today announced that it is now available to more listeners and creators across the Caribbeans. Following its successful launch in the Caribbeans in early 2021, Spotify now enables over 11 million people across 15 additional markets in the Caribbeans to enjoy access to the world’s most popular audio streaming service.

By expanding listening around the world, more fans can connect with their favorite artists and discover new ones. At the same time, local artists are given the opportunity to reach new audiences and access to the tools that enable them to gain more audience insights and propel their career.

“Since launching in February, Spotify has already doubled the number of active creators from the Caribbeans who are using the Spotify for Artists tools. This is a testament to the enthusiasm creators have in these markets and the desire for more resources and insights,” said Niklas Lundberg, Head of New Markets at Spotify. “We are excited to further enable that service in the region and open our platform to users in the Caribbeans – a region with deep music heritage – as we strive towards our long-term goal of being available in all corners of the world.”

The fifteen markets include: Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Saba, Saint Barthélemy, Saint Eustatius, Saint Maarten, Saint Martin, and Turks and Caicos Islands.

In addition to being available to more users, on September 16th, Spotify also launched Zouk Station, a playlist featuring and honoring some of the greatest talents within the Zouk genre.

The Spotify app is available to download for free or with an upgrade to Spotify Premium. To enjoy music the way you want it, download the Spotify app today via the Android or iOS app store or by heading to www.spotify.com/free.