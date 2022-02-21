Spot Valley High Student Dies after Being Hit by Car in St James

A 12-year-old boy is now dead, after he was hit by a motor vehicle along the Lilliput main road in St James on Monday morning.

He has been identified as Jeff Fitzgerald, a student at Spot Valley High School, and resided in Lilliput, St James.

According to reports, the boy was on his way to school and was attempting to cross the road, when he was hit by a Nissan AD Wagon, which operates as a public passenger vehicle on that stretch of road. He landed several feet from the point of impact.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.