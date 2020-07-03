Spice Unblocks Lisa Hyper & Responds To Her Apology, 12 Year Beef Now Squashed

Queen of the Dancehall, Spice has accepted Lisa Hyper’s apology, officially ending a 12-year feud between the two Dancehall artistes.

Hyper yesterday issued an apology to Spice on Instagram but was unable to tag the singer. The two had a falling out in a beef that dates back to 2009, when Hyper, then named Hype, traded disses with Spice in songs titled, The Truth and Draw Me Out.

However, it seems 2020 is the year of healing as not only did Spice accept Lisa Hyper ’s apology, she also unblocked the Hot Long Time singer on the social media platform before apologizing for her part in the feud.

“Apology accepted. And I’d like to apologize to you too because, at the end of the day, the disrespect wasn’t one-sided,” said Spice on IG on Thursday.

“I too retaliated towards you in my diss song in a very derogatory manner. I can tag you now because I just unblocked you after 10 years. Wow, den a so mi keep malice long,” added the So Mi Like It singer who used an embarrassed emoji.

In the lengthy post, Spice added that she believed it took a lot from Hyper to issue an apology, and she respected that. She said that she thought they would have had an even greater influence on dancehall if they had stayed friends.

“Big up yuh self , a public apology takes humility so I respect your bold move. Besides we were younger and I know you were misled by a demon in human form in which I’m sure if our friendship had continued we would have been a greater force to reckon working together, but Fun and jokes aside, life is way too short and too much happening around us especially in these times for us to be carrying on disdain.”

Spice went on to say that she holds no contempt towards Hyper, praising her as an “extremely talented” and wished her success in the industry, which she labeled as a “male-dominated business.”

“I have no contempt towards you in fact I believe you are extremely talented and I wish you great success in this male-dominated business. We both share something in common,” added Spice, who used the hashtag Gaza Forever.

In her apology yesterday, Lisa Hyper said, “Spice I’m sorry for the way I allowed the traditions of war in our music made me feel and treated you. You have done wonderful things for this business, females in the business and Jamaica. I want to let you know Im humbled and I appreciate you. I’m not sure how this will play out but from my heart I am sorry and I pray God intervenes where ever evil doers try to create anymore animosity.”

“I’m just here to clear the air that I have no beef with no female entertainers, I appreciate all of you guys because all of you guys contribute to the dancehall music,” she added.

Hyper’s apology yesterday was widely praised by Dancehall fans, some of whom were eager to see if some sort of collaboration may be possible from the two very talented dancehall divas.

Another diva, Jada Kingdom, also recently offered an olive branch to her rival after she sent condolences to Shenseea, following the death of her mother last week. Days later, Kingdom declared that she would be ceasing all hostilities with other entertainers. Shenseea has not responded.