Spice Starts Weight Loss Journey By Hitting Up The Gym

It seems dancehall artiste Spice is ready to do away with at least a few inches of her signature “thick like pumpkin thighs” as she hit the gym on Tuesday (June 16).

The artiste told her Instagram (IG) following that she had recently begun her weight loss journey with her trainer, Ted, promising that she will see results in a month.

While Spice is not convinced she’ll drop the pounds in thirty days, she promised fans that if she does, she will share details of her workout routine on the social media platform.

“I started my weight loss journey it ain’t easy, but I’m bearing this one through,” said Spice on IG who shared a video of herself running on the treadmill.

“Who wants to know my work out routine? If I drop the weight in 30 days as my trainer says, then I’ll share. Mi haffi see this work first,” added Spice.

While it is unclear how much weight Spice is hoping to lose, her IG fans seemed to think she looks fine the way she is, as many commented on how sexy she looked on the treadmill.

“You are beautiful any which way boo,” said on IG follower, while another added, “Your beautiful queen have you seen you body girls look up to you.”

One fan provided support for Spice’s new fitness journey, but the noted the cameraman’s priorities. “Love how the cameraman focuses the lenses tho. like not exactly on the ass but on the ass…like where her head at dude…smh #goodluck on the Journey #Grace! I know you gonna kill it ” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” /> “