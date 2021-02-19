Spice shares exciting news of New Album After 10 Years

Spice is getting ready to drop her long-awaited album.

The dancehall star revealed that the project will be entitled “Ten”, after being signed to VP Records for 10 years.

During the period, the entertainer wan unable to release a full-length project, due to longstanding issues with he record label.

Spice wrote: “The gate pull 😂 After ten years my Album is finally “COMING SOON” All we need is a good release date from you below @robboranxradio @vprecords ready?”

Spice came out strongly in 2018 against the music powerhouse for its lack of support in getting the album out.

Spice had released her 2018 mixtape “Captured”.