Dancehall stars Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul performed on ABC Network’s Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night.

The trio performed their hit collaboration Go Down Deh, from Spice’s upcoming studio debut TEN set for release on July 30!

The dancehall front runners will now go into preparation for their performance on the Wendy Williams Show on Friday.

The single’s success quickly birthed the Magnum Go Down Deh dance challenge, which will see three lucky persons share the $1 million cash prize.