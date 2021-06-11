Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul alongside DJ Bambino featured on Good Morning America!

The Jamaican Dancehall Culture was well represented today on Good Morning America on ABC Network!

This, when Spice, Shaggy and Sean Paul alongside DJ Bambino graced the tropical-themed stage and performed the hit, ‘Go Down Deh’, which is featured on Spice’s forthcoming album entitled TEN.

The Artistes spoke about joining forces for the upbeat dance track and the impact of their collaboration before their “Good Morning America” 2021 Summer Concert Series performance on Friday.

In his interview, Shaggy dubs their appearance ‘epic’ for the genre and Sean Paul used the opportunity to praise the fans who have been supporting the music!

Meanwhile, following the Spice spoke about the culture of Dancehall while explaining how dance move for the single is done.

The female star is expected to release her VP Records- distributed project on July 30!