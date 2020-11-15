SPICE SENDS BIRTHDAY GREETINGS TO HER ‘LOVER’: “I’M GLAD WE STARTED THIS JOURNEY”

SPICE SENDS BIRTHDAY GREETINGS TO HER ‘LOVER’: “I’M GLAD WE STARTED THIS JOURNEY”
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall artiste Spice seems to have lifted the veil on relationship with executive Justin Budd for his birthday. The So Mi Like It artiste shared a series of intimate photos of the two on her Instagram page today, which left little to the imagination as to the nature of their friendship that many previously thought was just that…friendship.

Spice captioned the photos, “Help me wish mi nice clean man Happy birthdayyyyy @jbuddmedia today belongs to you baby.”

Spice and Justin Budd (Photo: Spice/Instagram)

She continued, “I’m glad we started this journey, because you easily bring out the better version of me. Thank you for being such a great father figure to my kids and a Awesome lover to me.”

The touching caption ended with a disclosure as to Spice’s birthday plans for Budd with “Watch love over ya so. Mi a s**n out all weekend bye”

Budd is an executive producer and director of photography at JBudd Media Inc.

Photos of the two in loving embrace made the rounds on blog sites in September, sending the rumour mills churning. While Spice gave no confirmation as to their relationship then, it seems she is no longer concerned about keeping it under wraps.

Source

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....