Spice purchases new home

Dancehall artiste Spice has purchased a new home in Atlanta, Georgia. The self-proclaimed Queen of Dancehall shared the news via Instagram today with three photos.

The house acts as a gift for the artiste who is celebrating her 38th birthday.

Spice (given name Grace Hamilton) captioned the photos, “Bought another house, this time in Atlanta for my birthday. #Blessings. Did it on my own again. #SingleMom #BlackExcellence.”

Local and international artistes such as Busta Rhymes, Destra Garcia and Ce’Cile have sent congratulatory messages since the news broke.

Spice, who is a cast member of VH1’s Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been blazing a trail for years. She recently inked a deal with Magnum Energy Drink to host a talk show called Spice It Up.

Her catalogue includes Cool It Down, So Mi Like It, Back Way, Indicator, and Conjugal Visit featuring Vybz Kartel.