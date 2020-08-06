Spice purchases new home

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall artiste Spice has purchased a new home in Atlanta, Georgia. The self-proclaimed Queen of Dancehall shared the news via Instagram today with three photos.

The house acts as a gift for the artiste who is celebrating her 38th birthday.

Spice (given name Grace Hamilton) captioned the photos, “Bought another house, this time in Atlanta for my birthday. #Blessings. Did it on my own again. #SingleMom #BlackExcellence.”

Local and international artistes such as Busta Rhymes, Destra Garcia and Ce’Cile have sent congratulatory messages since the news broke.

Spice, who is a cast member of VH1’s Love And Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been blazing a trail for years. She recently inked a deal with Magnum Energy Drink to host a talk show called Spice It Up.

Her catalogue includes Cool It Down, So Mi Like It, Back Way, Indicator, and Conjugal Visit featuring Vybz Kartel.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....