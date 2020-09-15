Spice has found a new boo..it seems!

A new picture with Dancehall Star Spice locking lips with a new man has sent social media into a frenzy!

This latest speculation comes after Spice was seen in a picture with Justin Budd, who is executive producer and director of photography for JBudd Media Inc.

The pic appeared on social media last night.

In the photo, the two were rather close, appearing to lock lips, but Spice’s hand was covering their mouths. His hands were also firmly placed on her buttocks.

It appears the photo was taken recently, as Spice was wearing the same outfit and red hair that she wore for her performance in New Jersey about a week ago.

Even though the picture surfaced online on Monday night, Spice is yet to respond