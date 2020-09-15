Spice has found a new boo..it seems!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A new picture with Dancehall Star Spice locking lips with a new man has sent social media into a frenzy!

This latest speculation comes after Spice was seen in a picture with Justin Budd, who is executive producer and director of photography for JBudd Media Inc.

The pic appeared on social media last night.

In the photo, the two were rather close, appearing to lock lips, but Spice’s hand was covering their mouths. His hands were also firmly placed on her buttocks.

It appears the photo was taken recently, as Spice was wearing the same outfit and red hair that she wore for her performance in New Jersey about a week ago.

Even though the picture surfaced online on Monday night, Spice is yet to respond

Le Antonio's Foundation Feeding Programme

Le Antonio’s Foundation Feeding Programme

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....