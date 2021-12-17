Spice “Go Down Deh” Makes Obama’s List of Favourite Music for 2021

Barack Obama has shared his favourite music of the year, and it includes Spice’ single “Go Down Deh” featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul. The hit is taken from her debut album 10, which has been nominated for a Grammy Award for best Reggae Album.

In reacting to the news via social media, Spice said: “Just when I thought my year couldn’t end any better Mr President @barackobama announced that he has been listening to my song 😩😩😩 Mmmnnn Go Down Deh ‼️ Woooiieeee 🔥🔥🔥 Mi Price gone up again 🤣😂🤣#GrammyNominated”

As is customary in the run-up to Christmas, the former US President has been posting his personal picks from the past 12 months on social media.

He’s so far revealed highlights from the world of film as well as his favourite books.

Elsewhere on Obama’s list is Little Simz’ ‘Woman’, Brandie Carlile‘s ‘Broken Horses’ and Lil Nas X‘s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’.

Obama gave additional nods to the likes of Lizzo and Cardi B (‘Rumors’), Parquet Courts (‘Walking At A Downtown Pace’) and Yebba (‘Boomerang’).