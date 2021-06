Dancehall Artiste Spice took to her Instagram last night to explain why she hasn’t been able to collaborate with Shenseea on a track.

“A di big belly man mek me nuh do no song wid har…di song did fi do”..says Spice, referring to Shenseea’s Manager, Romeich Major.

Spice says plans were well underway for the collab, after the two performed together in Guyana.

Listen below: