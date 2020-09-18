Spice Expands Her Empire

Dancehall artiste Spice is expanding her empire with the launch of a clothing line called Graci Noir.

She made the revelation on her official Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the accompanying caption, Spice said it was the next best step, as she has opened a number of Spicey Couture clothing stores across the island.

She added that online is the way forward and it will allow her the opportunity to reach her fans across the world.

Spice has already launched her make-up & hair collection, Faces and Laces, which includes an eye shadow pallet, a brush set and extension lashes.