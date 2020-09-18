Spice Expands Her Empire

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall artiste Spice is expanding her empire with the launch of a clothing line called Graci Noir.

She made the revelation on her official Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the accompanying caption, Spice said it was the next best step, as she has opened a number of Spicey Couture clothing stores across the island.

She added that online is the way forward and it will allow her the opportunity to reach her fans across the world.

Spice has already launched her make-up & hair collection, Faces and Laces, which includes an eye shadow pallet, a brush set and extension lashes.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....