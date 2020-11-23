Spice dancers turn to career in music

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Team Spice dancers Pretty Pretty and Dancing Rebel are gearing up to launch their career in music.

Pretty Pretty made the announcement on social media when she uploaded the artwork for her debut single “Buzzy” and urged fans to go follow her YouTube account ahead of the release.

“Buzzy” features Dancing Rebel who is also photographed on the artwork. The track is produced by Herah Music Productions.

The forthcoming single was also endorsed by Dancehall entertainer I-Waata, along with Sara Bendii and Danii Boo.

The move joins the growing list of dancers who have transitioned into music which includes, Renee 6:30, Danii Boo, DHQ Nickeisha, Tall Up and many others.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....