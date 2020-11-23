Spice dancers turn to career in music

Team Spice dancers Pretty Pretty and Dancing Rebel are gearing up to launch their career in music.

Pretty Pretty made the announcement on social media when she uploaded the artwork for her debut single “Buzzy” and urged fans to go follow her YouTube account ahead of the release.

“Buzzy” features Dancing Rebel who is also photographed on the artwork. The track is produced by Herah Music Productions.

The forthcoming single was also endorsed by Dancehall entertainer I-Waata, along with Sara Bendii and Danii Boo.

The move joins the growing list of dancers who have transitioned into music which includes, Renee 6:30, Danii Boo, DHQ Nickeisha, Tall Up and many others.