Spice ‘Criticized’ for Joining Protest in the US

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Dancehall Artiste Spice joined in on the protests against racial injustice in the United States.

The Jamaican Entertainer who’s currently in Atlanta, took to the streets with thousands of other protesters, who have been seeking justice for George Floyd who was killed by a white Police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

However, the ‘Cool It Down” deejay faced criticisms over her participation.

 

One follower states, “SO I GUESS THIS MEANS I’L BE SEEING YOU IN MORE #BLACKOWNBRANDS same way you rock #GUCCI & #FENDI..ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS”

Another says, “MIND DEM TAKE BACK YOUR VISA”.

However, Spice sought to explain her reason for participating, and it’s simply because she’s black.

“Why?  BECAUSE I AM A BLACK WOMAN, WITH A BLACK SON AND DAUGHTER” stop criticizing, let’s fight together. Visa is no use to me if I’m DEAD.

I am currently not in Jamaica and you are so what you doing? I see the comments but black American or not we all one word “BLACK”

 

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....