Spice’ Babyfather Accused Of Rape by former #TeamSpice Dancer DHQ Danger

Dancehall Queen (DHQ) Danger has accused Nicholas Lall, the father of Dancehall Artiste Spice, of rape.
The popular dancer who revealed in 2018 that she’s no longer a member of Team Spice, went on Instagram Live to share her story.
